2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions

21. Dallas Cowboys: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

The Cowboys need help at all three levels of the defense. Their defensive front at least has a couple of pieces with Kenny Clark, Quinnen Williams, and a couple of former high draft picks. The linebacker position has been a lot more of a patchwork operation for them, with DeMarvion Overshown clearly the top player and not always available. An upgrade for the long term will be needed with Logan Wilson just coming in as a quick fix.

22. Philadelphia Eagles: TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman loves to take pass rushers early and often in the NFL Draft, and it feels like it’s been a minute since he did that. The Eagles will have to address receiver this offseason as well, but getting more playmakers off the edge has become a clear need with the team calling Brandon Graham out of retirement to come help. TJ Parker is someone I think a team like the Eagles would love to “buy low” on. He had 6 forced fumbles last season and is having somewhat of a down year in 2025.

23. Houston Texans: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

I don’t think you can go wrong if you’re the Texans on either side of the line of scrimmage here. That offensive line was clearly in flux last offseason and is still a work in progress. The defensive line has a number of players on expiring contracts, so the Texans will be looking for an impact player in the trenches with this selection. Kadyn Proctor has the highest ceiling of anyone left.

24. Buffalo Bills: Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Buffalo Bills should be considered a dangerous team this offseason when it comes to trading a 1st-round pick for an impact player. I would not be surprised to see them in the market for a veteran pass rusher that could be available, or a receiver. Both of those positions have to be addressed in 2026, because they could be the position groups that sink this team’s ship in 2025. Cashius Howell would be a fun fit if they do keep the pick and he’s still on the board. He was an All-American this year with 11.5 sacks.