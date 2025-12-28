2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions

25. Los Angeles Chargers: Caleb Banks, DL, Florida

One of the most significant losses for the Chargers in the 2025 offseason was interior defensive lineman Poona Ford. Although the defense has still played outstanding this season, this team undoubtedly wants to maintain a high level of play in the trenches. Caleb Banks has some folks talking about risk vs. reward given some potential off-field concerns, but he would be a great piece for this Chargers team to add defensively.

26. San Francisco 49ers: Gennings Dunker, OT, Iowa

The San Francisco 49ers rarely go with the consensus when it comes to their NFL Draft strategy. John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan evaluate the person as much as they do the prospect when it comes to the guys they draft, and I think Gennings Dunker would be such a fun fit here. The Iowa offensive line was the best in the country this past year, and Dunker might have the best pro projection of them all. He could be a flex option until the ageless Trent Williams calls it a career.

27. Cleveland Browns (from Jaguars): Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

The Browns got themselves a quarterback earlier in this 2026 NFL mock draft, and here they get someone to protect him. The offensive line used to be loaded in Cleveland, but that has slowly developed into a bit of a problem area for the future. This team is in complete rebuilding mode for the future, and someone like Caleb Lomu could come in and play right tackle or guard immediately.

28. Los Angeles Rams: Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas

When in doubt, go ahead and take someone to upgrade the offensive or defensive line. The Los Angeles Rams have multiple first-round picks, and for a team like that, that means ultimate flexibility. There is nothing wrong with going after offensive line help, especially when teams are constantly having issues keeping guys healthy year after year. Goosby is a big, long, athletic option with a bit more talent than experience at this point, but a great NFL projection.