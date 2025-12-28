2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions

29. Chicago Bears: Kayden McDonald, DL, Ohio State

The Chicago Bears have absolutely loaded up in recent years with offensive personnel in the NFL Draft. They’ve also found some gems defensively, but I think that’s going to have to be the area they address early in next year’s class. They’ve been able to get on the right track this year, but that Chicago defense has still been absolutely gashed at times. Getting a defensive lineman like Kayden McDonald who can upgrade the run defense right away would be a good investment.

30. New England Patriots: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

The New England Patriots have been so great this season in all phases of the game, but there are still some future roster needs that remain. As awesome as Drake Maye has been this season attacking downfield, why not strengthen a strength? The Patriots have a chance here to give their young quarterback a weapon whose size and catch radius play perfectly into his ability to push the ball downfield.

31. Seattle Seahawks: Brandon Cisse, DB, South Carolina

We saw the Seattle Seahawks move up in last year’s draft to take South Carolina defensive back Nick Emmanwori, and perhaps we’ll see them do it again in this year’s draft for another Gamecock defensive back. A transfer from North Carolina State, Cisse has been outstanding for the South Carolina defense. The Seahawks have been such a great operation in all phases this year, you can draft to strengthen strengths.

32. Denver Broncos: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

The Broncos have Evan Engram under contract for next year, but the reality is that they need more weapons for the offense. Whether it’s another tight end, a receiver, a running back – they need players to make plays for Bo Nix. His receivers and top options in the passing game have let him down so many times with drops this season. Getting Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq at this stage of the 1st round would be highway robbery for this team.