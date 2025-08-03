2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions at training camp

19. Houston Texans: LT Overton, DL/EDGE, Alabama

Biggest need for 2026: Defensive line, Offensive Line TBD

The Houston Texans really struggled to protect starting quarterback CJ Stroud last season, and that might have been the biggest source of their overall issues as a team. Stroud was sacked a whopping 52 times in 17 games, and his interception percentage jumped from 1.0 percent as a rookie to 2.3 percent as a sophomore.

You can’t blame that all on the offensive line, but the Texans clearly felt like that was a big reason for his decline.

The defensive line should be in a similar boat of getting overhauled this coming offseason for the Texans. They have a number of veteran free agent pickups out there to get them by, but getting a cost-controlled and versatile player like LT Overton would be huge.

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Isaiah World, OT, Oregon

Biggest need for 2026: EDGE and OL

There’s really not much you can say negative about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ roster right now. They’ve got a great mix of veterans and young players, they have their core players under contract, and they have stability in the GM/HC spots.

This is a team that should be using first-round assets on premium position players and preparing for guys to eventually walk. There is no question that with Tristan Wirfs dealing with an injury this offseason and right tackle Luke Goedeke entering a contract year, this team will have the offensive tackle position on the radar.

Isaiah World is transferring to Oregon this season, where he is hoping to solidify his status as one of the top overall linemen in what appears to be a strong class at the top for tackles. The Bucs could swap him in right away if they don’t give Goedeke a new deal.