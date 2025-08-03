2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions at training camp

21. Denver Broncos: Cayden Green, OL, Missouri

Biggest need for 2026: Offensive line, Linebacker

On the surface, the offensive line doesn’t appear to be much of a need for the Denver Broncos. The Broncos are entering their third straight year with at least four of the same offensive linemen in their starting five, and a couple of pieces could soon be in transition.

The team is signing a bunch of players to big-money contracts, which could lead to a discussion in the future about starting left guard Ben Powers, who is entering a contract year in 2026. The Broncos also have starting center Luke Wattenberg hitting free agency in 2026. They also haven’t drafted a tackle since Garett Bolles in 2017.

This team is due to use some high capital on the offensive line again, but they also need long-term solutions at the linebacker position.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

Biggest need for 2026: EDGE, WR

If there’s one area of the Los Angeles Chargers roster that I want to nit-pick right now, it’s the way they’ve approached upgrading off the edge. The Chargers obviously have some really solid veterans there with Khalil Mack leading the way, and the cupboard isn’t exactly bare when it comes to young players, either. Tuli Tuipulotu is a solid player and will probably play eight years or longer in the NFL.

But the Chargers expect to be a contending team, and they haven’t taken contending team measures off the edge. Saying goodbye to Joey Bosa was probably the right call, but time will tell. I have a sneaking suspicion that this team is going to be rumored to be in the trade market for pass rush help as well as all offseason in 2026.