2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions at training camp

23. Green Bay Packers: DJ McKinney, CB, Colorado

Biggest need for 2026: CB, EDGE

As forward-thinking as Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst is, I’m honestly shocked they find themselves in this predicament. The Packers traded away Rasul Douglas a couple of years ago, and they moved on from a pair of former first-round picks in Eric Stokes and Jaire Alexander in the 2025 offseason.

With the way Gutekunst attacks his team’s areas of need with multiple picks in the early rounds at certain positions, it’s shocking that he doesn’t have a couple of young guys waiting in the wings. The Packers are relying on veterans like Keisean Nixon and Nate Hobbs, and while they might have some short-term success, they’re going to need to tackle this position in the 2026 NFL Draft.

If I were a betting man, I’d say you can safely bet on the Packers taking at least a couple of corners before the end of Day 2.

24. San Francisco 49ers: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Biggest need for 2026: WR, OL

This is a player and team fit I actually like quite a bit even though we’re eight months away from the 2026 NFL Draft. The San Francisco 49ers have plenty of talent at the receiver position, but who’s actually going to be around a year from now?

Ricky Pearsall and Brandon Aiyuk are dealing with injuries. Actually, come to think of it, so is Jauan Jennings. Deebo Samuel is gone, largely because the team was worried about – you guessed it – injuries. And money had something to do with it, lf course.

But the 49ers might find themselves in a position next offseason where they need yet another wide receiver, and Jordyn Tyson just so happens to be the top guy on the board right now. The former Colorado transfer acclimated himself extremely well at Arizona State and has the type of well-rounded game to be a WR1 in his class.