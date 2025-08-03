2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions at training camp

25. Cincinnati Bengals: Caleb Banks, DL, Florida

Biggest need for 2026: Defense, defense, defense

It feels impossible, but the Cincinnati Bengals really managed to avoid a complete disaster defensively this offseason.

It wasn’t looking good for the longest time, but the Bengals got first-round pick Shemar Stewart in the fold after he left mandatory minicamp upset over his contract situation. They also got Trey Hendrickson to come back to training camp and “hold in” instead of holding out, so he’s going to play this year, even if he isn’t happy about it.

Hendrickson wants a new contract, and I think the Bengals will eventually give it to him, but they’re going to need cost-controlled players elsewhere on the defensive front. Caleb Banks is massive at 6-foot-6, 346 pounds, and could be a key piece of reloading that defensive front for the foreseeable future.

26. Washington Commanders: Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

Biggest need for 2026: EDGE

There are other needs on the Washington Commanders going forward, but if there’s one position group they’ll be absolutely kicking themselves for ignoring this offseason, it’s the edge rusher position.

The Commanders managed to rank 11th in the NFL last year with 43 sacks, but that’s not going to cut it if this team wants to contend for a Super Bowl. To be fair, the Eagles – who won the Super Bowl – only had 41 sacks as a team last season. But they turned things up to another level in the playoffs.

The Commanders don’t have anyone off the edge that’s going to close out games for them, at least on paper. They brought in legendary Von Miller to come and supplement the unit, but they’re going to be heavily reliant on Dan Quinn’s scheme to get pass rush off the edge, especially with Dante Fowler Jr. leaving in the offseason.