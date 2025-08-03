2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions at training camp

27. Los Angeles Rams: Austin Barber, OT, Florida

Biggest need for 2026: Offensive tackle, cornerback

It feels like a failure not to put a cornerback to the Rams in this spot, but they might be more interested in acquiring veteran talent at that position if they’re picking this low, anyway. Where the Rams could look to get cost-controlled talent is on the offensive line, and maybe more specifically at the left tackle position, where they’ve got starter Alaric Jackson dealing with blood clots.

The Rams just invested a long-term deal in Jackson as well, so that situation is a rough one for all involved, but getting someone to come in and potentially grow alongside a rookie quarterback as well could be great for Sean McVay and Les Snead, who have plenty of other young players to pay in the coming years.

The Rams take advantage of what appear to be two of the deepest positions in this year’s first round at both quarterback and offensive tackle.

28. Buffalo Bills: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Biggest need for 2026: Wide receiver, safety, EDGE

It feels like there has to be at least one Ohio State wide receiver in the first round of every mock draft every single year. There’s no way they’re going to miss out on having someone in there in 2026, right?

The Buffalo Bills get one in just before the buzzer here with Carnell Tate, who is expected to be the next stud receiver out of a program that seemingly just cranks out top-tier NFL receivers every single year.

Regardless of whether it’s Carnell Tate or someone else, I don’t hate the idea of adding another playmaker at receiver for the Bills here. They’ve got Khalil Shakir locked in as their big YAC threat, and Keon Coleman as a downfield threat. They need someone to be that every-down chain mover and possession receiver with some pop.