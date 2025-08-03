2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions at training camp

29. Detroit Lions: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

Biggest need for 2026: EDGE, Linebacker, IOL

Lions general manager Brad Holmes might be scrambling throughout the course of the 2025 season to supplement his roster, and I just don’t think he did enough to bring in guys who are truly going to make an impact on this team in the wake of what we saw last year.

Maybe I’m wrong. Maybe the progression of players who were already on the team before as well as guys staying healthy is going to be enough, but the Lions have already been dealing with injury scares on that side of the ball.

CJ Allen is expected to be this year’s big riser on Georgia’s defense, or at least one of them. The Lions used a 1st-round pick on Jack Campbell out of Iowa a couple of years ago and Allen could be a natural fit as a long-term replacement next to him with Alex Anzalone maybe gone next offseason.

30. Baltimore Ravens: Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

Biggest need for 2026: Wide receiver, Cornerback

We’ve seen the Baltimore Ravens make some underrated additions of guys like DeAndre Hopkins and Jaire Alexander this offseason to upgrade at wide receiver and cornerback. Anytime you see a team like the Ravens make moves to get proven veterans like that at key positions, it might be your best clue as to what they’re looking to do in the next draft.

The Ravens don’t have many needs on paper. They always draft in such a way that they’re ready to replace guys who leave in free agency. They are a well-oiled machine. But at receiver, they seem a bit thin.

Maybe Tez Walker can take that next step this season in his second year with the team, but otherwise, the Ravens have the quality of roster to take luxury picks like Antonio Williams in the 1st round.