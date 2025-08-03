2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions at training camp

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Biggest need for 2026: Reassess left side of OL, Skill positions on offense

Believe it or not, the juggernaut that is the Kansas City Chiefs has been really carried by their defense the past couple of seasons. As dangerous as they are situationally, it’s fair to say the Chiefs’ offense has been a middle-of-the-pack type of offense.

After the 2025 season, the Chiefs are going to need to reevaluate a couple of things. They’ve got to reevaluate their offensive line on the left side where they’re replacing Joe Thuney at left guard as well as their entire left tackle situation. It wouldn’t be a shocker if 1st-round pick Josh Simmons was a hit at tackle, but Kingsley Suamataia is a bit of a question mark at guard.

Beyond the line, the Chiefs have major questions at their skill positions. Their receivers have been getting hurt or getting in trouble. Their best running back last year is too old to rely on going forward. Isiah Pacheco is coming up on an expired contract. They could capitalize on value here and get the best back in the draft.

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Caleb Lomu, OL, Utah

Biggest need for 2026: Right guard (?), Defensive Front

There’s really nothing you can say right now is a major area of weakness on the Philadelphia Eagles’ roster. They took offseason hits just like everyone else with departed players, but general manager Howie Roseman always does a great job of taking trade risks, bringing in a variety of free agents, hitting on reclamation projects, and of course – drafting and developing.

The offensive line is coached by the great Jeff Stoutland, and the Eagles understandably love to give him guys to work with. Caleb Lomu is a player who’s popped up all over our 2026 NFL Mock Drafts and could be a starter at some point down the line.

Even if it’s not Lomu here, the Eagles love to take offensive and defensive linemen and put them on ice for a year or two as needed.