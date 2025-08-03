2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions at training camp

3. Tennessee Titans: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Biggest need for 2026: Building blocks at premium positions

The Tennessee Titans lack top-tier building blocks at the majority of the premium position groups on a roster. Wide receiver, cornerback, EDGE, and possibly left tackle (depending on how Dan Moore Jr. works out) will all be on the menu for the TItans in the 2026 offseason. There simply aren’t many teams that can win a lot of games without players at those positions they can actually build around.

The Titans will have one goal this season, and that’s putting Cam Ward in positions to grow and succeed whatever way they possibly can. They have to make sure they get a clean evaluation on him.

After the season, however, the Titans and new GM Mike Borgonzi are going to be bogged down a bit by this roster. They have to nail free agency, and they need to take the best possible players they can get in the draft. Caleb Downs doesn’t play a “premium” position but he’s the best defensive playmaker in the class, potentially.

4. New York Giants: Anthony Hill, LB, Texas

Biggest need in 2026: Offensive tackle, Linebacker

The New York Giants also might have a big need at the quarterback position in the 2026 offseason, but there is at least a young player in place there with Jaxson Dart. If GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are still around next year, they will probably want to see that investment through.

The offensive line needs to be addressed, possibly at both offensive tackle positions. That would put the Giants in a situation where they almost have to take a tackle here, similar to the Patriots with Will Campbell this past offseason.

But the Giants also are dealing with Bobby Okereke being on the trade block this past offseason and Micah McFadden in need of a new contract after this year. There are few guys who fly around the field like Anthony Hill.