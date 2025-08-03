2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions at training camp

9. Cleveland Browns (from Jaguars): Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Biggest secondary need for Browns in 2026: Offensive line

This is going to be a trying year for the Cleveland Browns. Organizationally, you’ve got to begin moving on from the Deshaun Watson debacle, but you’re picking up so many more pieces than just that.

The Browns are already dealing with injuries to cornerback Martin Emerson and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah defensively. Greg Newsome is in a contract year. Quinshon Judkins is potentially going to be in legal trouble.

There is no shortage of things to worry about if you’re a Browns fan right now, so going with the meat and potatoes in this draft (after taking a QB) is a smart move overall. The Browns will have a number of pieces transitioning away on the offensive line next offseason, and Spencer Fano is getting some OT1 hype lately. We’ll see how it plays out.

10. Los Angeles Rams (from Falcons): Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

Biggest need for 2026: Cornerback, QB of the future?

The Los Angeles Rams have set themselves up for an entire year of speculation over whether or not they will end up going after a quarterback early on in the 2026 NFL Draft. And as of right now, it looks like there’s going to be enough stud prospects at the position for them to at least be tempted, even if they don’t end up getting whoever is QB1 on their board.

The Rams have been in offseason drama situations with Matthew Stafford seemingly every year since they won the Super Bowl, and that doesn’t include in-season injury issues that Stafford has dealt with. Eventually, the threats of retirement will go from talk to action. The Rams need to be prepared and this is likely the class to do it.

Drew Allar is one of the most highly contested prospects in the 2026 class, but he’s got the talent to be a top-10 overall pick. We’ll see if he can put it together this season at Penn State.