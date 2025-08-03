2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions at training camp

11. Miami Dolphins: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Biggest need for 2026: Cornerback, Tackle

There are few teams in the NFL right now who are in a worse position at cornerback than the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins traded away Jalen Ramsey, they’ve lost Kader Kohou to injury, and they’ve got a bunch of veterans nobody else wanted out there along with a bunch of question marks with their young players.

Still, there’s some upside, but the Dolphins are going to have to simply hope they can get production out of the guys they’ve got, and make it to next offseason with something, anything.

If not, they’ll be one of the most aggressive teams in pursuing help at the position via veteran trades, free agency, and the draft. Jermod McCoy is supposed to be the CB1 of the class as of right now, but he also carries question marks due to an injury sustained in January.

12. New England Patriots: TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

Biggest need for 2026: EDGE, offensive line, wide receiver

As much as I’m buying what the New England Patriots are selling this season, this is still a team that has a lot of issues on the roster.

And that’s to be expected given where they were at the beginning of the offseason. They’ve got the most importance piece in place – we think – with quarterback Drake Maye taking over in his first full year as a starter. They think they have a number of other core pieces with Will Campbell coming in this year as well as Milton Williams coming over from the Eagles.

But the Pats still desperately need help off the edge, they need more pieces on the offensive line, there’s uncertainty at the wide receiver position, and plenty beyond that. Mike Vrabel should be able to maximize what he’s got, but the Patriots still have needs at the core of their roster.