2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions at training camp

13. Seattle Seahawks: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Biggest need for 2026: Offensive line

The Seattle Seahawks managed to get Grey Zabel to anchor the middle of their offensive line in the 2025 NFL Draft, but needs on that unit remain for 2026. Abraham Lucas is going to be a free agent, and the Seahawks already had plenty of issues on the interior offensive line last season.

If you can raise the floor on your offensive line, you can raise the floor for your team.

Seattle’s defense took some big steps forward this past year under Mike McDaniel, as you would have expected, but the offense is going to be a work in progress. I feel like you could lump receiver in here as well with Cooper Kupp being a possible injury risk and short-term deal as well as the team missing DK Metcalf more than they assumed.

14. Arizona Cardinals: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Biggest need for 2026: Right tackle, EDGE?, OL

The Arizona Cardinals are going to be one of the most fascinating teams in the NFL this coming season. They played so well in the first year of the Jonathan Gannon era despite having a terrible roster, then they jumped up to eight wins last year with a much improved team overall.

There’s some underrated work being done here by GM Monti Ossenfort and Gannon together, and I think the Cardinals could sneak up on some other teams this coming season. With that in mind, one of their top free agents in 2026 is veteran Jonah Williams, who will need to be replaced.

The Cardinals just used a first-round pick on Paris Johnson a couple of years ago but they could go after another tackle in the first round in 2026.