2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions at training camp

15. Pittsburgh Steelers: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Biggest need for 2026: Quarterback

I really feel like you can pencil the Steelers in for a quarterback again in the first round of next year’s draft. The sting might not have completely worn off, but they’ve got to get over the fear of taking someone here just because of how bad Kenny Pickett was for them.

Pickett might have been a reach or a bust or whatever, but the Steelers are still in the business of taking big swings at the game’s most important position, and this would represent yet another big swing.

Fernando Mendoza is one of the most exciting players entering the 2025 season after transferring from Cal, and could give the Steelers someone to build around in the post-Aaron Rodgers era.

16. Dallas Cowboys: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

Biggest need for 2026: EDGE/DL, Any OL named Tyler, RB

It’s going to be really difficult for the Dallas Cowboys to justify any scenario that doesn’t include a future with Micah Parsons coming off the edge for this team. It’s unbelievable how this team has gone to such lengths to make its players look bad in recent years, with contract negotiations getting ugly between the team and Parsons, Dak Prescott, and CeeDee Lamb.

Now, can they turn it around and get a deal done for a player like Parsons? That’s going to be critical. My guess is, they will, but there’s still going to have to be an emphasis placed on EDGE players and defensive linemen.

We also know the Cowboys never saw an offensive lineman named “Tyler” that they didn’t like.

Running back will be a popular projection for this team all year long, and they could be the first team to take one off the board.