2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions at training camp

17. Chicago Bears: Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon

Biggest need for 2026: EDGE

Understandably, the Chicago Bears have been all-in on the offensive side of the ball over the last handful of years. Caleb Williams has gotten surrounded with a ton of talent at receiver and on the offensive line, and the Bears got him Colston Loveland in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

But at some point, the team’s weakness off the edge is going to become an issue.

The Bears made a trade a couple of seasons ago for Montez Sweat, hoping that he could keep the same level of play we saw from him all throughout the 2023 season. With just 5.5 sacks and 12 QB hits last year, it’s clear that this team is going to have to invest off the edge. Matayo Uiagalelei was one of the best pass rushers in the country last year with 10.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss. He could emerge this season as a top 20 player overall.

18. Minnesota Vikings: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

Biggest need for 2026: Cornerback

The Minnesota Vikings have nearly the perfect roster, or at least about as good as you can possibly get it in today’s NFL. But with a couple of tweaks to the secondary, they would really be cooking with grease.

The one position right now that the Vikings don’t really have any solidified options beyond this season is at the cornerback position. They are taking some calculated risks on guys like Jeff Okudah and Isaiah Rodgers, but they are going to need to emphasize this position in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Unfortunately for them, it’s not exactly considered the deepest class as of right now and we’ll need to see some young players stepping up in order for anyone to even really be worth a top 20 overall pick. And if the Vikings are on the outside looking in of the playoffs as this placement would suggest, it’ll be interesting to see what role JJ McCarthy played in that.