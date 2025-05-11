2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with teams desperate for QBs

As much fun as we all had during the 2025 NFL Draft, the 2026 NFL Draft will be even more fun due to the simple fact that there's an exponential increase in quarterback intrigue. Although we play the game of musical chairs every year at the quarterback position in the NFL, there might be a third of the league looking for new starters next offseason.

And the 2026 NFL Draft class could deliver in a substantial way.

This 2026 NFL mock draft will look at the entire first round of next year's draft, which is a futile exercise in accuracy but a fun exercise when it comes to prospects you should have eyes on. As always, there will be players who end up going undrafted or late in next year's draft who are on this list, and plenty of players who emerge from the depths as well.

What position and prospects could your team be targeting in the 2026 NFL Draft?

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st Round Predictions

1. Cleveland Browns: Arch Manning, QB, Texas

Say what you want about where Arch Manning is at with his game currently. There is always projection involved in the NFL Draft and Arch has been one of the most highly coveted players at the most important position for a long time. If he completely flames out for Texas this year, it would be a shock. Unlike other QBs we all know with the last name Manning, Arch is a dual threat and a heck of an athlete. He’s been on the Trevor Lawrence, Andrew Luck track since before he even got to high school.

2. Tennessee Titans: TJ Parker, DL, Clemson

The Titans got their franchise quarterback – Miami star Cam Ward – with the 1st overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. General manager Mike Borgonzi is going to have some tough decisions to make if his team is this bad this coming year, but what to do at the top of the draft might be brutal. Do you take another swing at QB if Ward plays poorly or do you go after another cornerstone piece? I think Borgonzi will give Ward at least another year. TJ Parker had 11 sacks, 19.5 tackles for loss, and a whopping 6 forced fumbles last season.

3. New Orleans Saints: Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

The New Orleans Saints will have their choice of nepo babies in next year’s draft, in all likelihood. If they were to take Arch Manning, it would be a full-circle moment considering the team has not selected a first-round QB since they took Archie Manning back in the 70s. If they take Garrett Nussmeier, they’ll be taking the son of their current offensive coordinator, Doug Nussmeier. All kidding about the nepo babies aside, either would be fantastic picks based on what we know about those guys now.

4. New York Giants: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

The New York Giants just traded up into the 1st round for Jaxson Dart in 2025, but if they are picking this high again next year, they might be doing a total reset from the top down. That could mean a new quarterback. But maybe Dart gets out there and shows something this year. They need to continue to build around the QB offensively anyway and Kadyn Proctor can help do that.