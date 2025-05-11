2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with teams desperate for QBs

5. New York Jets: Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson

When he gets to the NFL, Cade Klubnik will be one of the most experienced quarterbacks in his draft class, and that seems to matter more and more to NFL teams these days. Klubnik has been a starter at Clemson since 2022 and they have such a loaded roster this year that he has a chance to make his case for the #1 overall pick. He’ll be in the spotlight week after week. The Jets will likely need a new QB if they are bad enough to earn a top-5 pick.

6. Carolina Panthers: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

It’s not often these days that you see safety prospects as coveted as Ohio State’s Caleb Downs. The Ohio State program was “gutted” this past year of so many guys who went off to the NFL, but maybe their top draft-eligible prospect for 2026 is on the back end of the defense. And the Panthers are kind of a rare team right now that could justify a top-10 pick at the position considering how badly they need pieces on that side of the ball.

7. Cleveland Browns: Isaiah World, OT, Oregon

The Browns took Arch Manning with their top pick in this 2026 NFL mock draft, and here they get Oregon Ducks offensive tackle Isaiah World to block for him. A 6-foot-8 mammoth at the position, World is transferring to Oregon from the Nevada program and trying to establish himself as a top-10 pick in next year’s class. He could end up being the first tackle off the board with a big year.

8. Indianapolis Colts: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Making his debut in our 2026 NFL mock draft series is Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza. After spending the first few years of his college career at Cal, Mendoza is transferring to Indiana to play for the Hoosiers and further develop his skills as a future NFL starting quarterback. He has been one of the top flavors of the offseason for many in the NFL Draft community and now that he’s in Bloomington, he could quickly endear himself to his future NFL fan base.