2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with teams desperate for QBs

9. Las Vegas Raiders: LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

There are a lot of potential quarterback-needy teams in next year’s draft, but the Raiders have the benefit of being able to be patient. You would think Geno Smith would raise this team’s floor a bit higher than this, but if the Raiders are within striking distance, they could be a great landing spot for someone like Sellers, who is still only 19 years old at the time this post is being written. Sellers is a dynamic dual-threat at the position who could skyrocket up boards this coming season.

10. New England Patriots: Peter Woods, DL, Clemson

The New England Patriots are growing as a team and as a roster, and I think they could be one of the league’s top surprise teams this coming year. Either way, we know that with Mike Vrabel leading the charge as this team’s head coach, they are going to emphasize the trenches heavily. They went after Will Campbell in this year’s first round, and looking into the crystal ball for next year, they get Clemson’s 315-pound star defensive tackle Peter Woods, an ascending player on the interior with big-time traits.

11. Los Angeles Rams: Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

We could be looking at a record-setting quarterback class at this pace. If you read the breadcrumbs, teams were really emphasizing the quarterback class in 2026 as opposed to the one that just came out in 2025, and the Rams collected an extra first-round pick for next year. They’ll be rooting for the Falcons to stink each week, and if they can get a pick anywhere near the top 10, they’ll be within striking distance of getting Matt Stafford’s heir apparent.

12. Arizona Cardinals: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

Just like with safety Caleb Downs, you don’t see too many off-ball linebackers popping up at the top of NFL Draft rankings these days. But Anthony Hill Jr. is not your average stack linebacker. He can rush the passer, play in coverage, and fly around the field wherever you line him up. He’s a heat-seeking missile out there and would be a great addition to a Cardinals defense that absolutely loaded up on defense in this year’s draft.