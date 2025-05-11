2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with teams desperate for QBs

13. Seattle Seahawks: Keldric Faulk, DL, Auburn

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider loves those big, long tweeners on the defensive side of the ball, and at every position group. Keldric Faulk is a 6-foot-6 edge player who can float around the defensive line and cause havoc. He’s better as a run defender at this point but nobody’s going to be surprised if he puts it all together and racks up 12 or more sacks this coming season.

14. Miami Dolphins: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

It’s rare that we would see the first cornerback come off the board this low in the order, but the Miami Dolphins wouldn’t be complaining. This is a roster that has been absolutely gutted in recent years in the secondary, and it might get worse before it gets better with a Jalen Ramsey trade on the horizon. McCoy is a physical ballhawk at the cornerback position who has six interceptions and 16 passes broken up over his first two collegiate seasons.

15. Dallas Cowboys: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Believe it or not, the Dallas Cowboys still haven’t adequately addressed their terrible running back position. They took a couple of free agent shots in the dark on guys like Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, but they’re more likely to be back in the 1st-round market next year. Jeremiyah Love can join the recently rejuvenated Cowboys passing attack with the arrival of George Pickens.

16. Pittsburgh Steelers: LT Overton, DL, Alabama

NFL teams are going to be expecting LT Overton to take yet another big leap forward in his overall game in his second season with the Alabama Crimson Tide. The former Texas A&M transfer has the size of a quintessential 3-4 defensive end and would be an ideal fit for a Steelers team that just added to the middle of their defense with Oregon’s Derrick Harmon.