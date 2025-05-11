2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with teams desperate for QBs

17. Chicago Bears: Reuben Bain, EDGE, Miami

The Chicago Bears have adequately addressed the offensive side of the ball in recent years, although a makeover at running back could be next on the docket. They need to continue to add playmakers to the defense as well and Miami’s Rueben Bain is considered one of the top breakout players to watch for in 2025. He had 7.5 sacks as a freshman before being limited to just nine games last year. He’s got the talent to be a 1st-round rusher.

18. Minnesota Vikings: AJ Harris, CB, Penn State

The Minnesota Vikings have plenty of questions and holes around their roster, which is still one of the better rosters in the league, but the defensive backfield is where some of the most significant questions are right now. The Vikings passed on corners for the most part in the 2025 NFL Draft, pushing that to the top of the priority list in 2026. AJ Harris is a former Georgia transfer who looked really solid last year at Penn State, breaking up five passes and notching four tackles for loss.

19. Denver Broncos: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

The Denver Broncos have their bookend tackles secured currently, but they could be doing some slight reshuffling on the offensive line next offseason if they decide to move on from Ben Powers’ contract. Garett Bolles isn’t getting any younger and the Broncos haven’t drafted a tackle – in any round – since they took Bolles back in 2017. They could put Fano in at guard and have him kick back out to tackle when he’s ready.

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Francis Mauioga, OT, Miami

The Buccaneers keep Francis Mauioga in Florida in this 2026 NFL mock draft. The Bucs have one of the best left tackles in the NFL in Tristan Wirfs, but Mauioga can play on the right side or they could kick him in to the guard position. With all of the investments the Bucs have made elsewhere on their roster, they are going to need as many quality, cost-effective linemen as they can find.