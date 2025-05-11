2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with teams desperate for QBs

21. Houston Texans: Caleb Banks, DL, Florida

The Houston Texans have one of the best and most loaded rosters in the league, but even they are not without fault. One of the areas this team might need to address early in next year’s draft is the interior defensive line. Luckily for them, many of the top guys have fallen down the board in this mock draft because of the run on quarterbacks early on. Caleb Banks is a playmaker on the defensive line who will have positional versatility at the next level.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

With the way Dani Dennis-Sutton finished last season, he might be in line to land much closer to the top 10 of next year’s draft than this. But the Chargers wouldn’t likely complain. Although the Chargers had a strong draft overall, they have a wide variety of needs remaining on the defensive side of the ball, especially off the edge after the departure of Joey Bosa in free agency. This would be a steal for them.

23. Green Bay Packers: DJ McKinney, CB, Colorado

With so many eyes on the CU program the last couple of years, more prospects are going to benefit besides just Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. Although, to say Sanders benefitted might be a stretch at this juncture. Either way, the Packers like their corners to have bigger frames and the 6-foot-2 McKinney fits the bill. He’s going to be tested plenty this year as the presumptive CB1 with Travis Hunter off to Jacksonville.

24. Los Angeles Rams: Aveion Terrell, CB, Clemson

Another prospect from the loaded Clemson roster flies off the board here in the top 25 of this 2026 NFL mock draft. The Los Angeles Rams already got a quarterback of the future earlier in this mock with Penn State’s Drew Allar coming in as Matt Stafford’s heir apparent, but they still need help in the secondary. Aveion Terrell is the brother of AJ Terrell and just like his big bro, he’s got NFL-level chops at the position.