2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with teams desperate for QBs

25. Cincinnati Bengals: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

NFL teams are going to be hoping that someone in this upcoming wide receiver class really emerges, because nobody at that position has come off the board yet in this mock draft. When in doubt, however, just draft the next guy coming out of Ohio State. Brian Hartline gets those guys ready for the NFL and Carnell Tate has already proven that he doesn’t need the spotlight to be highly productive. The Bengals will want to continue to run 3WR sets and Tate could be their third guy behind Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

26. Washington Commanders: Nick Singleton, RB, Penn State

I don’t think enough people are talking about Nick Singleton as a possible 1st-round back at this point. The Washington Commanders were said to be interested potentially in TreVeyon Henderson in this year’s draft, but they went the wiser long-term route and took the offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. in the 1st round. With so many new pieces coming in over the last couple of years, they could afford the luxury of a 1st-round back in this spot. Keep surrounding Jayden Daniels.

27. San Francisco 49ers: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

I’m not sure what factors determined this 2026 NFL mock draft order, but the 49ers being this low on the board after next season would be an all-time coaching job by Kyle Shanahan and Robert Saleh. If the 49ers are this good in 2025, give Shanahan coach of the year. There have been so many moving parts on that roster, it’s hard to see the 49ers not struggling this year. They need more help on the offensive line and Caleb Lomu makes it two Utah tackles off the board in the first round.

28. Buffalo Bills: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

If we weren’t thinking about it, we could have almost made it all the way through this 2026 NFL mock draft without a single Georgia Bulldogs player getting picked. Can you even imagine? The Georgia roster has obviously had tons of turnover and plug-and-play guys off to the NFL in recent years, so they were bound to have a down year at some point. CJ Allen could keep the 1st-round trend going as one of the best off-ball linebackers in the class.