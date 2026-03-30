2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round order plus top needs for every team

17. Detroit Lions - Offensive Tackle

I believe the most ideal scenario here is for the Lions to kick Penei Sewell to left tackle and then dip into the Round 1 pool for a future starter at right tackle. The team parted with Taylor Decker this offseason.

18. Minnesota Vikings - Defensive Line

Having to part with Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave earlier this offseason, the Vikings have a gaping hole along the defensive line.

19. Carolina Panthers - Tight End

Tight end has seen little production on the Carolina Panthers. Kenyon Sadiq from Oregon could rock with this team.

20. Dallas Cowboys - Linebacker

Linebacker could be another defensive position where the Cowboys add. CJ Allen from Georgia would make a lot of sense here at pick 20.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Quarterback

As of now, Aaron Rodgers is not with the Steelers, and as of now, the Steelers would sport one of the worst quarterback rooms in the league if he did not return.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Offensive Line

The Chargers did not invest into the offensive line as much as people thought they would, so pick 22 could be a spot where they add a future starter, whether at guard or tackle.

23. Philadelphia Eagles - Safety

The Eagles safety room is a bottom-5 group right now. Philly has to keep this secondary in a good spot for Vic Fangio.

24. Cleveland Browns - Quarterback

Quarterback is another Round 1-caliber need for the Browns, but this team, like other quarterback-needy clubs, could be looking toward 2027.

25. Chicago Bears - Secondary

The Bears secondary turned the ball over a ton, but they could be a lot stronger defending the pass. Jaquan Brisker, CJ Gardner-Johnson, and Nahshon Wright all left in free agency, too.

26. Buffalo Bills - Defensive Line

The defensive line struggled to stop the run in 2025, so addressing that unit would be an ideal scenario for Buffalo.

27. San Francisco 49ers - Offensive Tackle

Trent Williams is getting older, and the offensive line in San Francisco has always been a unit where I've felt they could use another starter. In recent history, it's not really ever been a unit that can impose its will on opponents. Monroe Freeling, if he falls this far, would be a stellar pick. Right tackle Blake Miller would, too.

28. Houston Texans - Defensive Line

The interior of the defensive line could use some youth, in my opinion, but even Danielle Hunter is getting up there in age. With how strong this roster is all around, the Texans could truly make a luxury pick.

29. Kansas City Chiefs - Secondary

We touched on this earlier as well, but the Chiefs have to snag someone in the secondary. With their top two cornerbacks out the door, that position would make a ton of sense here near the end of Round 1.

30. Miami Dolphins - Wide Receiver

I know we joked about the Dolphins needing everything earlier here, but targeting an explosive wide receiver would make a lot of sense, as Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill are no longer a part of the picture.

31. New England Patriots - Defensive Line

The Patriots could get a bit more explosive along the defensive line, speciflcally off the edge, so a pass-rusher would make a lot of sense here. We did see this team invest into the offense this offseason, so that could give them some flexibility in the first round.

32. Seattle Seahawks - Cornerback

With Riq Woolen leaving in free agency, and the Seahawks defense being the best in the NFL, the front office must strive to keep that unit solid, so investing in a cornerback here would be a good idea.