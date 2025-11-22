2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round predictions with a shock at the top

19. Cleveland Browns - Makai Lemon, WR, USC

The Cleveland Browns took Fernando Mendoza at the top of this NFL Mock Draft and have pick 19 as well, as they own the Jacksonville Jaguars’ first-round pick. If you remember last year, the Browns traded down with the Jaguars, as they came up to take Travis Hunter.

The Browns got Mason Graham, and his presence along the interior has really opened things up for Myles Garrett, who is actually well on his way to another DPOY award. Cleveland has to put an offensive focus on this coming draft class, so they double-dip on that side of the ball and take receiver Makai Lemon from USC.

Believe it or not, it would be financially possible to cut Jerry Jeudy this coming offseason, so has been a disaster this year after a breakout in 2024. The Browns simply have to field a competent offense in 2026, and it would be enough to get back into the postseason.

It should be a youth movement on this side of the ball going forward, and I oddly have faith that GM Andrew Berry can fix this operation.

20. Los Angeles Chargers - Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

The Los Angeles Chargers are 7-4 on the season, but they do not feel like a 7-4 team. They’ve lost both tackles to season-ending injuries and are now fielding one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL this year.

Justin Herbert is running for his life and being pressured at an insane rate, and it’s honestly to the point that the Chargers really have no choice here in the NFL Draft - they have to grab multiple OL prospects to fix this unit. If GM Joe Hortiz can’t do this, another year of Justin Herbert’s prime is going to be wasted.

One of two tackles from Utah coming off the board in the first round, the Chargers grab Spencer Fano and could probably kick Rashawn Slater inside when he returns from his injury.