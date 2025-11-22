2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round predictions with a shock at the top

21. San Francisco 49ers - Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

The San Francisco 49ers have done an outstanding job this year being able to win with all of these injuries. Now 7-4, the 49ers have lost star players like Fred Warner and Nick Bosa for the rest of the season.

And, on paper, the roster right now just isn’t a major threat. Kyle Shanahan should be in the running for the Coach of the Year award this year, as they have beaten the LA Rams once and are still in contention for the NFC West title.

Going forward, though, one thing this team should do is put more of an emphasis on the offensive line, as I feel like that unit just hasn’t gotten the attention it deserves outside of trading for Trent Williams years ago.

The 49ers grab Kadyn Proctor from Alabama at pick 21 in this mock draft. The history of OL from Alabama making it into the NFL isn’t that strong, but that doesn’t mean Proctor can be a hit. Heck, this same argument was used against CJ Stroud when he came into the NFL, and he’s had a very solid career thus far.

This could be a great move for the long-term for the 49ers.

22. Dallas Cowboys - CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

The Dallas Cowboys fielded a much different defense in Week 12 than they had in previous weeks, as they made multiple major deals as the NFL trade deadline, adding Logan Wilson and Quinnen Williams, and also got some established players back from injury.

And the neat thing here is that the Cowboys’ defense doesn’t have to be more than average if this team wants to get into the playoffs. Sure, Dallas has to win nearly all of its remaining games to get into the postseason, but this team could win a ton.

Dak Prescott is again playing excellent football, and the defense finally has a good performance to build on going forward. It should be a defensive-focused 2026 NFL Draft. Dallas grabs linebacker CJ Allen to continue building this unit up.