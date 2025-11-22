2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round predictions with a shock at the top

23. Buffalo Bills - Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

Even though the Buffalo Bills are 7-4, things really haven’t gone that well for them this year. They lost to the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football and just do not have a very good shot this year. The roster is just OK, and the main position that has been a sore spot for them, wide receiver, continues to be a sore spot.

The defense has also been forgettable this year, and the Bills are going to continue to have to rely more and more on Josh Allen if they want to even make the playoffs this year as a Wild Card. They are two full games behind the New England Patriots, as the Pats are 9-2.

It’s just been a rollercoaster season, and I do get the sense that major change could be on the way for this franchise if it’s another letdown in the playoffs. Overall, Buffalo might just need a good spring cleaning.

The team looks to bolster the weak WR room in the first round of our latest NFL Mock Draft. They take Chris Bell from Louisville and hope that he can provide a spark in this room.

Keon Coleman hasn’t worked out this year and was actually a player that didn’t have a very good NFL-caliber WR profile to begin with.

24. Seattle Seahawks - Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Penn State

I do believe the Seattle Seahawks might have a problem on their hands with Sam Darnold. In the biggest game of the year, Darnold tossed four picks. He did something similar his last two games with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024, and that might have been a primary reason why the Vikings let him leave.

Well, Seattle is still a playoff team and in a good spot. They should look to bolster the offensive line again in the NFL Draft, as Grey Zabel has been sensational thus far. Seattle takes another guard in Olaivavega Ioane from Penn State to remake their iOL for years to come.

I could also see the Seahawks taking a wide receiver, actually, as their room could use another boost. With how stacked the defense is, though, this could be another offensive selection for the franchise.