2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round predictions with a shock at the top

27. Chicago Bears - Kamari Ramsey, S, USC

The Chicago Bears are 7-3 on the season and now in sole possession of first place in the NFC North, which is not something many of us saw coming before the season began. It’s quite clear that first-year head coach Ben Johnson is the right man for the job, and Chicago could find itself hosting a playoff game this season.

The Bears should look to bolster the defense in the offseason, and I would not be shocked if they explored a trade with DJ Moore in the offseason. Chicago will likely look to boost the pass rush in the offseason, figure out a legitimate left tackle solution, and perhaps add to the secondary, which has been banged up this season.

The backend of the defense needs more youth, so, at pick 27, the Bears grab Kamari Ramsey from USC and add that youth where it’s needed. Something else that would go a long way for this team in 2026 is Caleb Williams making another leap in year three.

He’s definitely played better this year, but you want to see more in what could be a crucial third year.

28. New York Jets- Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

The New York Jets are building, as they swung two major trades at the NFL trade deadline, and they now have a war chest of picks over the next couple of drafts. New York sent Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts and will have to fill his void in the secondary.

Finding a player of Gardner’s caliber is not going to be easy, but for GM Darren Mougey, the task at hand is clear - find the QB earlier in the first round and begin stacking talent wherever you can.

Taking Keith Abney does help a unit that is quite bad on paper right now.