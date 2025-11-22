2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round predictions with a shock at the top

29. Los Angeles Rams - Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

The Los Angeles Rams picking a wide receiver and a cornerback in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft would be insane. They own the Atlanta Falcons’ first-round pick, and that one is currently slated to be inside the top-10 right now.

The rich could get richer, as LA grabs Denzel Boston from Washington, and with Puka Nacua being eligible for a contract extension this offseason, and the Rams paying Davante Adams, it would make sense for GM Les Snead to find some young, cheap talent at the position.

Boston has 17 touchdowns over his last 22 games for Washington and is a big play waiting to happen. This profile could fit what the LA Rams like to do on offense, and I do believe the Rams do not have to grab a QB with how well Matthew Stafford is playing.

30. New England Patriots - KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

The New England Patriots are another team that could use a wide receiver in the 2026 NFL Draft. Stefon Diggs has had a great year, but he’s on the wrong side of 30 and won’t be with the team for a long time.

The Pats need to continue building up that offense, so they grab KC Concepcion at the bottom of the first round. In today’s NFL, it is easier to simply buy and build a top defense, and that’s honestly what the Patriots have done here.

However, in order to sustain success in the NFL, teams must prioritize the NFL Draft on the offensive side of the ball, so giving Drake Maye another weapon, potentially for years to come, could help keep the franchise atop the NFL.

The Patriots currently sit at 9-2 and are in line to win the AFC East this year.