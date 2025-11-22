2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round predictions with a shock at the top

31. Philadelphia Eagles - Isaiah World, OT, Oregon

The Philadelphia Eagles have had a drama-filled season, but, despite some of the drama, the Eagles are still atop the NFC at 8-2 and are winning a ton of games, yet again. The offense has been inconsistent this year, and much of the blame is being put on Kevin Patullo, the offensive coordinator.

The defense has done its job, and the weapons are still very good. I am actually going to take a bit of a different route here and mock Isaiah World to them at pick 31. He’s a tackle from Oregon, and Howie Roseman, the Eagles’ GM, has an insane track record of always prioritizing the trenches, so I struggle to see how he would not make this selection.

Part of the reason that the Eagles have stayed so good for so long is their ability to find these top players down along the offensive and defensive line. Philly also has a war chest of draft picks, so Roseman can kind of go crazy.

32. Denver Broncos - Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

The Denver Broncos are 9-2 on the season heading into the bye and atop the NFL and AFC. They’ve won eight games in a row and are fielding the best defense in the NFL, and it’s also among the highest-paid.

The defense has never really been the problem for the Broncos these past 2.5 years, and even if defensive coordinator Vance Joseph departed for a head coaching job, the Broncos would be able to hire a top-notch replacement.

Offensively is where the Broncos have to get better, and one position that has suffered over the past few years has been the tight end position. Evan Engram signed with the team in free agency, but he’s on the wrong side of 30 and hasn’t been super productive.

There may not be a better fit for the Broncos in the first round than Kenyon Sadiq from Oregon. He’s a do-it-all tight end and someone who is going to bring immediate production to the Broncos’ offense, and it would be yet another Oregon Duck playing a huge role on offense.

Denver selects Sadiq and actually drafts for need here.