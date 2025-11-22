2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round predictions with a shock at the top

3. Cleveland Browns - Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

The Cleveland Browns simply have to get the QB position right, and that might be the understatement of the century. And while his starting debut has been hyped up a lot already, there is a reason why Shedeur Sanders was a fifth-round pick.

The Browns will likely be in a position come April to be the first team to take a QB, and Fernando Mendoza feels like the most complete prospect in the class. Cleveland is also fielding a playoff-caliber defense, so this team might not be all that far away.

Heck, it would not shock me if they pursued a bridge QB in the offseason and then dipped into the NFL Draft to grab a hopeful franchise QB. This could give Cleveland an actual solution in the room for years to come, and that is what this team needs.

Mendoza at pick three to the Browns in this mock draft could fix the franchise for years to come.

4. New Orleans Saints - Rueben Bain Jr, EDGE, Miami (FL)

The New Orleans Saints could be another team that takes a QB in the 2026 NFL Draft, but I do think that Tyler Shough can play enough to at least earn another year. Saints' fans might not want to hear that, but you have to rememeber that Mickey Loomis is running the show.

In the meantime, the Saints grab Rueben Bain Jr from Miami and bolster their slow, aging defense, and that's simply what this team has to do on both sides of the ball. They also need to get the cap situation a lot healthier, and it really feels like the rebuild is only just beginning.

The Saints are so deprived of young talent that they could go in a number of directions here. Getting pass rush help can't hurt here.