2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round predictions with a shock at the top

5. New York Jets - Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

The New York Jets are clearly embracing a rebuild, and that is a beautiful thing. The Jets made two major moves at the deadline, sending Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts and Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys. All of a sudden, GM Darren Mougey has a done of first and second-round draft picks to get this thing right the next few years.

However, if Mougey can't hit on the QB, none of it will matter, and that has been the case for years now. The Jets are currently slated to pick fifth overall and could grab Ty Simpson from Alabama, and if Simpson is the guy, the Jets are back on the map a lot earlier than you might think.

The offensive line is actually quite encouraging, and it might not be all that hard to find a few new weapons for Simpson, either. I would be shocked if the Jets did not take a QB with their first-round selection, as they simply might not have a choice.

6. Las Vegas Raiders - Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

Wouldn't it be weird to see the AFC West having three quarterbacks who all went to Oregon? Dante Moore is just sitting there for the Las Vegas Raiders with the sixth overall pick, and it would be hard for this team to pass him up. Geno Smith simply isn't the answer, and I am not sure the Raiders should have made that move in the first place.

The rest of the roster is also just bad, so this is going to take some time to rebuild and get back into contention. The AFC West had three playoff teams last year and could have three again this year, so the Raiders would really have to hope that Moore could be the guy.