2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round predictions with a shock at the top

7. Washington Commanders - Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

It's been a year for the Washington Commanders, and I was flat-out wrong about this team, so I'll admit that right now. I did believe this team was going to find a way to win the NFC East this year, but I overrated this roster. It's old, not that good, and now a bit banged-up.

Second-year QB Jayden Daniels has missed a ton of time this year, and it would be wise for them to simply shut him down for the rest of the season if you ask me, as the Commanders are not winning a dang thing this year. For GM Adam Peters, he simply has to begin loading this roster up with young talent.

It's going to take some time, but that's how this league works. Washington needs to grab the best player available with every single one of their draft picks to ensure they are not wasting another year of Daniels' career, as the 2025 NFL Season has indeed been spiraled down the drain.

8. Los Angeles Rams - Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

The LA Rams own the first-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons, so they currently have two, which feels unfair, as the Rams just might be the best team in football this year, and them having two firsts is just insane. It's almost unfair, to be honest. The Rams will eventually have to prepare for life without Matthew Stafford, but I cannot imagine Stafford is thinking about retirement with how good he's playing right now.

The Rams could bolster the secondary or even add another wide receiver in the first round, but it does feel like the CB room could use a boost, so I went with Mansoor Delane from LSU. On paper, this Rams' team might be better than the 2021 team that won it all.