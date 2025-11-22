2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round predictions with a shock at the top

11. Miami Dolphins - Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

The Miami Dolphins, if nothing else, are still playing hard for Mike McDaniel, and I get the sense that he is going to come back for the 2026 NFL Season. Much of what the Dolphins have fallen into is not his fault, as GM Chris Grier was just not making the right moves with this roster.

A new GM might be able to fix the weaker spots and have this Dolphins' team back on the right track in no time. Heck, Miami did just blowout the Buffalo Bills a couple of weeks ago, so the Dolphins are no slouches. It would be wise for Miami to prioritize the trenches in the offseason. Peter Woods, a defensive tackle from Clemson, could be a good start.

They did grab Kenneth Grant in the 2025 NFL Draft, so this would be an encouraging trend if they went back-to-back along the defensive line. The Dolphins can move the ball well and score a ton of points, so you have to wonder if they could get back into the playoff mix with a stout defense.

12. Dallas Cowboys - Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

The Dallas Cowboys were aggressive at the NFL trade deadline, adding Logan Wilson and Quinnen Williams. Dallas did also blowout the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football in Week 12, so they are trying to get back on the right track.

And with how good the offense is, it might not take much to get Dallas back into contention. The Cowboys figure to at least try to get long-term deals done with Javonte Williams and George Pickens in the offseason.

If they do that, they could turn their attention to the defensive side of the ball and bolster the secondary with Jermod McCoy from Tennesse at pick 12. Dallas might be closer than we think.