2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round predictions with a shock at the top

13. Minnesota Vikings - Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

The Minnesota Vikings are trying to develop second-year QB JJ McCarthy, but at the same time, are trying to compete. In many instances, these two things simply cannot exist with one another.

And that's kind of the problem they are finding themselves in right now. McCarthy has started a handful of games in the NFL, and it shows, but that doesn't mean Minnesota should cut ties at the end of the season.

However, this team is a year removed from a 14-win season and clearly have the coaching and talent to win now, so unless McCarthy really ramps it up, the Vikings might be looking for another QB.

While a running back might not be the best choice here, Vikings' GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah hasn't really done himself many favors and might savor at the possibility of grabbing one of the best offensive prospects.

The defense should continue to be in good hands with Brian Flores, so investing more into the offense is a possibility.

14. Baltimore Ravens - Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami (FL)

The Baltimore Ravens are now 5-5 on the season after a shaky 1-5 start due a ton of injuries. The Ravens could definitely use a new starter or two along the offensive line, so that was a big reason for them taking tackle Francis Mauigoa in this mock draft.

The defense also just hasn't been great this season, but a change in coordinator might be able to fix that overnight. Baltimore should be able to win enough games to eventually overtake the Pittsburgh Steelers and win the AFC North.

But the team overall is nothing special at this point, so I am not sure they are a legitimate threat when the playoffs roll around. Ravens grab Mauigoa at pick 14 in our latest NFL Mock Draft.