2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round predictions with a shock at the top

15. Kansas City Chiefs - Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

The Kansas City Chiefs simply need to reset things on both sides of the ball, and them having this high of a pick in the 2026 NFL Draft could be a good thing. On paper, this team is simply nothing special, and I don’t think that’s controversial to say.

They’ve got no juice on the defensive side of the ball, a below-average pass rush, and limited talent in the secondary. Despite being able to contain the Broncos’ run game in Week 11, Bo Nix was still able to do what he needed to against this defense.

Overall, Kansas City simply needs better players on the roster, and them being 5-5 really isn’t much of a surprise. Sure, they can go on a run here, but this roster is too Patrick Mahomes-reliant right now, and GM Brett Veach really has to change that in the coming years.

Well, the Chiefs could nab one of the best linebackers in the country in Sonny Styles to help bring some more juice to the middle of the defense, as their current linebackers are nothing special and subpar in coverage.

The Chiefs might hold their own destiny for the playoffs this year - they are also not really guaranteed to win out like many think they can. This could be a transitional year for the Chiefs as they perhaps regroup with some newer players and reset for 2026 and beyond.

16. Houston Texans - Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

The Houston Texans are now 6-5 on the season after an 0-3 start, and things are beginning to look up. It honestly would not shock me if the Texans ended up winning the AFC South this year, as the defense is top-tier, and QB CJ Stroud was beginning to heat up before suffering a concussion.

However, this team is not going to sustain success unless they finally get serious about fixing the offensive line, and they could truly trot out four or five new starters along the unit in 2026. Caleb Lomu from Utah would be a legitimate selection for the franchise.