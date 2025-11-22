2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round predictions with a shock at the top

17. Carolina Panthers - Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

How about the Carolina Panthers? Now 6-5 on the season, the Panthers are just a half game back of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South, but the one thing I really do not hear talked about a lot with this team is the QB position. Sure, Bryce Young has played somewhat well this year, but it’s clear that there just isn’t much to love about Young as a starting QB.

Now in year three, what has Bryce Young done? When has he cemented himself as a starter in this league? With the Panthers being 6-5 now, I do think the front office has to entertain the idea of bringing in a new QB in 2026, but I am not sure how they do that.

They might have to pursue a major trade, but if they are convinced of Bryce Young, they’d give him year four and target some other positions in the 2026 NFL Draft. Carolina could use another defensive back, so I went with Avieon Terrell from Clemson.

The defense has taken a step forward this year, which is awesome, and the offense does look a bit better. Rookie WR Tetairoa McMillan is legit, and RB Rico Dowdle has been sensational, so this team might not be that far away.

18. Detroit Lions - David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

The Detroit Lions have dealt with, yet again, notable injuries. Now 6-4 on the season, the Lions have clearly taken a step back, and they now trail the Chicago Bears by a game in the NFC North, which is not a sentence I thought we’d be saying at this point in time.

The Lions lost both Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn to head coaching jobs this offseason, and it’s impacting them. Well, a good way to stop that regression is to simply bring on some better players, and the pass rush could use a boost.

With the Lions having extended Aidan Hutchinson, the Lions should strive to bring in some young, cost-controlled talent. For the time being, though, the Lions have to make up some ground in the NFC North, but getting healthier would obviously help.

David Bailey is the pick for Detroit, and with the draft record that GM Brad Holmes has, there’d be a good shot that Bailey pans out for the team down the line.