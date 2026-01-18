2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with massive trades

19. Carolina Panthers - Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

The Carolina Panthers picked up the fifth-year option for Bryce Young, so he's going to be under contract through the 2027 NFL Season. At first, I thought that was a terrible move, but after giving it more thought, I understand why the front office did it.

Young isn't going to be extended this offseason, as he's not a franchise QB, and while he played the best football of his career in 2025, he was still quite average. There was progress, though, and I believe the Panthers want to see if Young can hit another level all while investing into the position again.

Ty Simpson would not be starting immediately and probably wouldn't get a chance to start until the middle of the 2027 season, but this makes a lot of sense for Carolina, as it seems like Bryce Young is an extremely limited player, so the Panthers cannot go forward in 2026 without making this type of move.

20. New York Giants (via DAL) - Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

The New York Giants have two first-round picks in 2026 after trading down with the Dallas Cowboys in our latest mock draft, and with the 20th pick, they grab some WR help and snag Denzel Boston from Washington. Malik Nabers is going to be working his way back from a season-ending knee injury, so not only do the Giants need another person for Jaxson Dart to throw to while Nabers gets back, but they also do have another need at wide receiver.

This offseason should be all about enduring Dart can make a year two leap, and it's hard for him to not make a leap if he'd eventually have Nabers and Boston to throw to on offense. The Giants could be a legitimate team in 2026, folks.