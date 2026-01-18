2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with massive trades

21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

This could be a fun pick for the Pittsburgh Steelers. After nearly 20 years on the job, Mike Tomlin stepped down as head coach of the Steelers, and the Steelers may have just seen Tomlin save the franchise from itself, as the team was prepared to bring him back.

It was time for a new era, and if you asked me, I do believe an offensive-minded coach is what this team needs, but even if they do not make that type of hire and bring someone in like Brian Flores, for example, this new era of Steelers football has to be about investing more into the offense and getting more with the times on that side of the ball.

One way an NFL offense can become elite is by having a do-it-all type of tight end, and Kenyon Sadiq is not only the best TE prospect in the class, but he can block and catch passes. The Steelers have to get some game-changers on offense, and they need new players at tight end, wide receiver, and running back. Sadiq is a great start.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Vega Ioane, OG, Penn State

The Los Angeles Chargers could have a very good offensive line, but GM Joe Hortiz needs to quit messing around and get serious. Vega Ioane is a top guard prospect and a much-needed interior piece for the Chargers, who not only had a bad iOL to begin with, but also proceeded to lose both Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater to season-ending injuries.

The Chargers OL surely ended the season as the worst unit in the NFL, and as long as Hortiz can bring in some more talent here, LA will be just fine, but he didn't do it last year, so...

It feels like a 'do or die' offseason for the Chargers.