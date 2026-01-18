2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with massive trades

23. Philadelphia Eagles - TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

The Philadelphia Eagles went one-and-done in the playoffs, and I do believe it's about time to have some tough conversations about Jalen Hurts and what he can and cannot do at the QB position. Hurts likely isn't going anywhere, so the Eagles will look to fill some of their weaker positions. While the defense was great in 2025, getting a pass rush boost is necessary, in my opinion.

It also falls in line with GM Howie Roseman putting a huge emphasis in the trenches, and that's how the Eagles have been able to sustain this success for years now. However, the Nick Sirianni era seems to be an 'every other year' type of deal, so perhaps 2026 could bring a ton of success and another deep playoff run to the Super Bowl?

24. Arizona Cardinals (via CLE) - Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Cleveland Browns trade pick 24 to Arizona Cardinals for QB Kyler Murray

Another major QB move here is the Cleveland Browns sending the 24th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to the Arizona Cardinals for Kyler Murray. This may seem like a silly decision, but the Browns may truly be just competent QB play away from making the playoffs again.

The offense needs to be average, and the defense will lead the way. The Browns have to get some stability here, and they make the bold move to trade their other first-round pick, which originally belonged to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Browns would definitely have to make some cap gymnastics happen to pull this off, but it could be a great move for the team, as Murray is a legitimate dual-threat QB and could hold the starting job down for a few years. The Cardinals use this pick and take some CB help, grabbing Colton Hood from Tennessee.