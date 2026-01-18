2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with massive trades

25. Chicago Bears - Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

No matter what goes down in the Divisional Round for the Chicago Bears, this team is going to invest a lot into the middle of the defense in the 2026 NFL Offseason. We saw something similar in 2025, when the offensive line was overhauled with Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman, and Jonah Jackson. Unsurprisingly, the OL turned into a top-5 unit this year.

With Ben Johnson at the helm, the trenches are always going to be a priority, and we saw that first-hand last year. The Bears take Caleb Banks from Florida at pick 25 in this mock draft, and I guarantee you that they will have already made some notable DL moves before the NFL Draft.

I believe there is a chance that this team isn’t even picking in the first round due to a major trade for Maxx Crosby. The Bears went 11-5 in the regular season this year and won the NFC North.

If the Bears were able to accomplish that with some notable defensive weaknesses, this team could truly explode in 2026.

26. Buffalo Bills - KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

It’s not going to come as a shock if the Buffalo Bills use their first-round pick in some way to bolster the WR room. Years ago, we saw the team make a major swing for Stefon Diggs, and Diggs ended up doing wonders for Josh Allen’s development.

Well, the Bills take KC Conception from Texas A&M at pick 26 here in this mock draft. Concepcion is elite with the ball in his hands and someone who could become an instant contributor on offense for the Bills.

Like the Bears, I could see Buffalo using their first-round pick to acquire a wide receiver during the free agency period in March, but the tried and true method of building a juggernaut is being able to draft and develop.