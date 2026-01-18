2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with massive trades

27. San Francisco 49ers - Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

The San Francisco 49ers cannot stay healthy, and what we have seen this team accomplish this year is flat-out amazing. The Niners, either way, need to revitalize this roster with key talent, especially in the trenches, and this has been a theme in the first round of this mock draft.

There is a lot of first-round caliber talent in the trenches here, and Caleb Lomu from Utah becomes the second Utah tackle off the board in Round 1. The Niners could also use a boost at wide receiver and perhaps even running back, but as we have said many times in this mock draft, the trenches are the way to go.

After winning just six games in the 2024 NFL Season, the Niners doubled their win total in 2025 and advanced into the playoffs. If this team can get some key players back, and if they have an encouraging NFL Draft class, the Niners could actually capture the NFC’s no. 1 seed in 2026.

28. Houston Texans - Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

There are some aging players in the middle of the Houston Texans defense, so not only does this team need to get a bit younger along the DL, but they should also continue building on a strength, as that’s how teams maintain elite status in certain positions or entire units.

The Texans grab Kayden McDonald from Ohio State at pick 28, and it’s yet another first-rounder from OSU off the board. Houston has fielded the most consistent defense in the NFL this year, and it’s going to be odd if they don’t continue building on this strength.

Some help on offense is needed, but the identity of this team is on defense. McDonald is a great DT prospect and could step into an ideal situation in a DeMeco Ryans’ defense.