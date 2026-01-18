2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with massive trades

3. Arizona Cardinals - Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

This is where the 2026 NFL Draft can begin to be a bit unknown, as the Arizona Cardinals need a quarterback, but, like the New York Jets, there isn't one readily available for them with the third overall pick. The Cardinals grab Jordyn Tyson from Arizona State and add another weapon into the offense. It's not currently clear at the moment if Kyler Murray is returning to the team as the starting QB in 2026, but with a new coaching staff coming in, the chances may have gotten higher that he does come back.

It's also a bad year to need a quarterback, so Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort really has to get creative here if he hopes to stabilize the QB position and honestly save his job. Tyson is a good start for what is now a bit of a rebuilding process. However, the Cardinals could go in a number of directions here.

4. Tennessee Titans - Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Caleb Downs could be the best non-quarterback prospect in the country. He does not play the most valuable position, but he's a slam-dunk top-5 pick and is going to hear his name called very early in the 2026 NFL Draft. In our latest mock draft, Downs heads to the talent-needy Tennessee Titans, a team that might sport the worst roster in the league.

If nothing else, though, the Titans did get some good play from rookie QB Cam Ward down the stretch, so there appears to be something with Ward that could allow for a year two breakout, but the Titans not only have to find way more talent, but they also have to bring in a legitimate coaching staff that knows how to develop Ward and also how to evaluate talent.

Downs to the Titans at pick three.