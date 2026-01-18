2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with massive trades

5. Dallas Cowboys (via NYG) - Reuben Bain Jr, EDGE, Miami (FL)

The Dallas Cowboys really shake up our latest mock draft and trade up a bit of slots to draft Rueben Bain Jr from Miami. Bain is a bit undersized, but he's a good player, and NFL teams should be in the business of drafting good players.

Bain has been on fire in the college football playoff and is someone who brings some much-needed juice to the Cowboys defensive front. As a whole, Dallas' defense was perhaps the worst unit in the NFL in 2025, and it was because of the defense that a top-tier offense was wasted.

As long as the defense can be just average in 2026, the Cowboys will flirt with double-digit wins. Dallas traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers but also added Quinnen Williams during the trade deadline, so the unit has seen a ton of changes over the past few months.

Adding Bain to the DL is a great start and hopefully a step in the right direction for this team.

6. Cleveland Browns - Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

The Cleveland Browns may have to punt on being aggressive for a QB until 2027, as the 2026 NFL Draft does not have another viable QB prospect in this slot. The Browns opt to beef up the offensive line and take Spencer Fano from Utah, setting the stage for a massive QB move in 2027.

Cleveland does sport a very good defense, so it's not going to take much from the offense for this team to actually become a bit of a threat in the AFC, but the Browns have seen the Deshaun Watson trade blow up in their face, and the franchise has yet to dig out of it.

Rebuilding the offense could still take some time overall, but Fano is a great pick at a position of need.