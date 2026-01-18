2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with massive trades

7. Washington Commanders - Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

The Washington Commanders were within one game of the Super Bowl in the 2024 NFL Season and finished 12-5 in the regular season. Well, the record flipped, as Washington finished with just five wins and saw the wheels fall off. Not only did the roster endure a ton of injuries, but the talent overall was not quite as good as many of us thought.

The Commanders also had one of the oldest teams in the NFL. Not only do they need to get healthy, but GM Adam Peters has a heavy lift ahead of him with being able to add enough talent, and with the New York Giants bringing John Harbaugh in as head coach and having an encouraging QB in Jaxson Dart, the Commanders are in a position to even finish last in the NFC East if things do not change.

Washington targets Keldric Faulk from Auburn in our mock draft. He's one of the best pass rushers in the country and helps bring some needed juice to the defensive line. This appears to be a very good year to need a pass rusher.

8. New Orleans Saints - Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

The New Orleans Saints saw rookie QB Tyler Shough play quite well down the stretch in 2025, so that bodes well for the team's chances in 2026. Adding Jeremiyah Love would be a huge boost to the offense, as that unit does need another playmaker, and with Mickey Loomis as the GM, anything is possible.

A young trio if Shough, Chris Olave, and Love is a really nice foundation, and with how well the Saints played to end the season, the NFC South division title is absolutely in reach in 2026. The objective for the Saints in the offseason should be to get younger and more explosive.