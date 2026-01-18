2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with massive trades

9. Kansas City Chiefs - Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

Peter Woods might not be a sexy pick, and Chiefs fans might want to see a playmaker here, but there are a lot of other playmakers available later on, and with how high Kansas City is picking this year, it would make sense to bolster a more valuable position.

Woods is one of the best DL prospects in the 2026 class, and if 2025 was any indication, the Chiefs have to get more stout along the DL. Kansas likely isn't going to pick in the top-10 in 2027 if Patrick Mahomes comes back healthy and if the team can improve key positions.

A playmaker might be the logical choice here, but the smart, long-term play is the trenches, as that's where games are won and lost in the NFL. With Chris Jones getting older and the Chiefs' DL not having a ton of notable faces, there are a few, if any positions that make more sense here for Kansas City.

10. Cincinnati Bengals - David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Another team in need of serious DL help is the Cincinnati Bengals, so they grab David Bailey from Texas Tech. Bailey is an insanely productive player with 42 career tackles for loss. This goes against who they took in Shemar Stewart back in 2025.

Until Cincy gets better along the defensive front, they'll continue to miss the playoffs. The trenches, once again, are where games are won and lost in the NFL. Getting better trench play has a ripple effect througout the entire unit.

With the offensive line actually playing well down the stretch, the defensive line is where the Bengals need to focus their attention in 2026, as they have missed the playoffs three years in a row now, which simply can't happen with Joe Burrow at quarterback.