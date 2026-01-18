2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with massive trades

11. Miami Dolphins - Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami (FL)

The Miami Dolphins are making some much-needed change, but this could be a bit of a rebuilding process, so Dolphins fans might have to get used to another losing season. The elephant in the room is obviously Tua Tagovailoa, who was sent to the bench late in 2025 for Quinn Ewers, the rookie from Texas.

Ewers actually played rather well given the circumstances, and, like we have mentioned already, there isn't a logical first-round QB prospect to take right here, so the next best thing might be to get some help in the trenches. Francis Mauigoa is one of the top tackle prospects in the country and helps Miami get a bit more stout up front,

That's been a main criticism of this team, as the weather gets cold, and the Dolphins just do not play well. A huge way to change that is to simply be better than the opponent along the offensive and defensive line. Miami is a team to watch out for to make a major QB move in the offseason, however that looks.

12. New York Giants (via DAL) - Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

The New York Giants traded down with the Dallas Cowboys in our latest mock draft and are now picking 12th overall, taking Jermod McCoy from Tennessee. With the Giants landing John Harbaugh, you can expect this team to get better overnight, and I would not be shocked if they made a push for the NFC East title in 2026.

There is a lot of talent along the defensive line, and the offensive line played rather well this year. Rookie QB Jaxson Dart, while reckless, did play well for rookie standards and could break out in 2026. The Giants may begin to hammer away at filling needs, and there is a need at CB.