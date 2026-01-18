2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with massive trades

13. Los Angeles Rams - Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

The Los Angeles Rams have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. They own the Atlanta Falcons first-rounder, as the Falcons came away with Jalon Walker and James Pearce in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

One area where LA can clearly use an upgrade is at CB, and the Rams roster is so good overall that the front office could absolutely draft for need. Mansoor Delane might be the best CB in the country and is such a logical fit here in LA.

The Rams are clearly in another Super Bowl-contending window and will have to ensure the roster is as good as possible, as QB Matthew Stafford played his best football this year, so LA surely thinks they can make another run in 2026 and maybe in 2027 if Stafford continues to play well. Delane to the Rams in our latest mock draft.

14. Denver Broncos (via BAL) - Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The Denver Broncos make a massive trade up in our latest mock draft and take the do-it-all wide receiver in Carnell Tate from Ohio State. The Broncos clearly need another WR, as Courtland Sutton isn't a legitimate no. 1, and Bo Nix did have to deal with a ton of drops this year.

The Broncos earned the top seed in the AFC this year and are poised to be very aggressive this offseason. After trying to upgrade the playmaking unit in the offseason, another offseason worth of upgrades might be needed here.

Defensively, Denver sports some of the best talent in the offense, and their offensive line is arguably the best as well. Expect the Broncos to throw a ton of effort at wide receiver, running back, and tight end this offseason. Tate is a legitimate NFL star in the making.