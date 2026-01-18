2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with massive trades

17. Detroit Lions - Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

The Detroit Lions sported one of the best offenses in the NFL in 2025, but it was because of a banged-up, below average defense that led th the Lions bottoming out toward the end of the season and missing the playoffs. After a brief run atop the NFC North, the Lions lost the division.

You would think that a defensive player would be the pick here, but most of their issues are simply boiling down to getting some players back from injury, and in today's NFL, it is a lot more feasible to 'build' a defense in free agency rather than drafting and developing.

I could see GM Brad Holmes, who has hit on pick after pick on offense, to again target an offensive player in the first round. Kadyn Proctor is a tackle prospect, and I do believe Detroit would try him there first, but he could have a future inside at guard, and beefing up the offensive line is never a bad idea in the NFL. Proctor at pick 17 for the Lions.

18. Minnesota Vikings - Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

The brother of AJ Terrell, Avieon Terrell fills a huge need for the Minnesota Vikings at pick 18, and, believe it or not, the Vikings managed to finish with a winning record this year. Terrell could be an instant contributor in the Vikings defense, and if this team can just field a competent QB in 2026, they'll make the playoffs.

Ideally, JJ McCarthy develops and takes off in year three, but he has to worry about being able to stay on the field, first and foremost. I would expect that the Vikings do bring in a mid-tier veteran QB to compete with McCarthy and then take to the 2026 NFL Draft to fill out the rest of their roster needs.