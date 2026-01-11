2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft predictions

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to be one of the most interesting teams to watch in the 2026 offseason, because they had one of the older rosters in the NFL in 2025 and might have to reload a considerable amount in 2026.

Because of the way they went all in on the 2025 offseason, I'm a little bit skeptical that they would go after a rookie at the quarterback position. Especially due to the way things went with Kenny Pickett, you almost wouldn't blame this franchise from being gunshy about taking a QB here in this spot.

But I also believe that Ty Simpson declared for the NFL Draft for a reason. He was as high as No. 2 overall on Dane Brugler's big board at one point, and NFL teams have obviously been thinking highly of him. Is he still a 1st-round player? We're fixing to find out.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Vega Ioane, OL, Penn State

The fact that Justin Herbert is finishing the season after having an operation done on his non-throwing hand, playing with a Chubbs Peterson-like glove on it, is telling of what the Chargers' approach needs to be in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The investment the team made in Mekhi Becton in free agency appears to have been a complete waste of time and money. The same could be said for the Najee Harris move. The Chargers need to look for help on the offensive line in a bad way, and they might be landing the top interior offensive line prospect with this pick.

Vega Ioane not only has a Street Fighter name, but he brings that mentality to the field. He is an insane athlete and is as physical as they come. The Chargers will love him.